2,487 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

