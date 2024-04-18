4,731 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.