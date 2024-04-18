6,200 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $451.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.75. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

