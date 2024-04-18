96,900 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DXC Technology by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DXC Technology by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 335,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.79 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

