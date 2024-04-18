ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 939,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ADCT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADC Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADC Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.