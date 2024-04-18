Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.43

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 48877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Adient Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

