agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.60. agilon health shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 734,134 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

