AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

AGNC opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 904.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

