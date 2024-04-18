Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

