Alliance Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 556,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 42,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.80 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

