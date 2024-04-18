Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 12,188 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Century Communities worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 77.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

CCS opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

