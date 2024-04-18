Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 765,888 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 2,938.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,888 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

