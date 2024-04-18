Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 125,500 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Agora worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ API opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.04. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

