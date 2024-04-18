Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $160.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.