Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Ambarella worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.