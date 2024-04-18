América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

América Móvil Trading Up 2.6 %

AMX opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

