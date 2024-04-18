APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get APA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.27.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.