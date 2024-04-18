Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.