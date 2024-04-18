Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $299.82 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

