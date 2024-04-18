Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 831.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

