BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,188 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGZ. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,191,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,615,608.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,605,860 shares of company stock worth $36,262,906.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.