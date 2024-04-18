British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.25

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 757151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

