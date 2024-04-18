British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.25

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 757151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.
British American Tobacco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
See Also
