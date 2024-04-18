Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.35

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 123021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -443.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

