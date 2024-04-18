Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $78.46

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $80.34. Camtek shares last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 38,496 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CAMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Camtek Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.