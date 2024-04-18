Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 48 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

