Capital Square LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
