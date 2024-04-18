Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $179.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

