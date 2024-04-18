Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 46,579 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.49% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.