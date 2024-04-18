Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,067,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,163,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

