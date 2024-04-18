Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.