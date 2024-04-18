Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

