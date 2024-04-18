Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,054 shares of company stock worth $5,279,729. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

