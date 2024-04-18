Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

