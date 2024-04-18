Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,119 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ChampionX worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.44. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

