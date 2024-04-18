Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

