Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

UDR stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.87%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

