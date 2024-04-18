Cerity Partners LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

AMKR stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

