Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 19,395 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

