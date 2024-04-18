Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,639 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

