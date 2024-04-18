Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

