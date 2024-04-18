Cerity Partners LLC Sells 546 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,196,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after buying an additional 178,554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,042,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

