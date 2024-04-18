Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209,660 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

