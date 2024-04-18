Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.50. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 226,272 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.88.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

