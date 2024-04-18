Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after buying an additional 894,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,183.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 651,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

