Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 35536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $550.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

