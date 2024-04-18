Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 90.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of CROX opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

