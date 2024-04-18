Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.34.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.80 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

