Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lessened by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

DELL stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

