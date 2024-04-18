Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.91 billion.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

