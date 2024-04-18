Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dragonfly Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFLI. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

DFLI stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

